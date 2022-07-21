Main Roads Western Australia joins the Peppol e-invoicing network

Main Roads selected Link4 as their e-invoicing partner – an Access Point Provider in the Australian Government sector. This arrangement has helped the department to receive e-invoices from their suppliers. Furthermore, Main Roads is already discussing plans with Link4 to set up the ability to send e-invoices as well.
The completed project focuses on Main Roads receiving e-invoices from Link4 into their ERP platform, Oracle, through the Kofax system, which was implemented in partnership with Process Automation Group.
Main Roads has more than 45 suppliers who can benefit from the department's decision to switch to e-invoicing – enabling them to experience faster payments using smarter and more efficient workflows.
To be accredited for e-invoicing with the Australian Peppol Authority, DSPs must carry out appropriate validation checks and apply security and integrity measures. For example, they must check ABNs to make sure they are active and valid for use in the e-invoicing environment.
They also must check that mandatory invoice details are included on the e-invoice, to meet the Peppol standard.
Validating ABNs means the sender is easier to identify. This increases protection against the fraudulent misuse of a business’s ABN.
