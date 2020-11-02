LiquidX secures a multi-year investment with Broadridge Financial Solutions

LiquidX, the global network for working capital, trade finance and insurance, has secured a multi-year investment with Broadridge Financial Solutions, a global fintech.
This relationship will make Broadridge LiquidX’s largest investor, supporting its continued growth over the next several years. Broadridge also provides LiquidX with strategic operational services for payment processing, account reconciliation, back-up services and global operational scalability. LiquidX and Broadridge will also continue to collaborate on additional strategic opportunities in line with LiquidX’s strategy of providing a holistic set of trade finance and working capital solutions.
In May, LiquidX launched LiquidX 360, a single holistic platform, combining transaction capabilities in accounts receivable, supply chain finance, and trade credit insurance.
