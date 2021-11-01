|
Linklogis opens Singapore office

Tuesday 30 November 2021

Linklogis has launched a branch office in Singapore, aiming to support its plans to open a virtual bank in Singapore in early 2022.

At present, Linklogis is in the process of forming a new Singapore-based business entity, called Olea (which is based on blockchain or DLT), as part of a joint initiative with Standard Chartered. Olea is a digitised trade finance origination and distribution platform that is focused on bringing together institutional investors looking for opportunities in an alternative asset class with businesses needing supply chain financing.

The firm secured USD 1.153 billion via its April 2021 Hong Kong initial public offering, from investors such as BlackRock, EDBI, and Fidelity.


