|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Jiye Technologies launches B2B BNPL service for agriculture sector

Monday 28 February 2022 14:46 CET | News

Jiye Technologies, an agri-tech platform in Pakistan has announced a B2B buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) feature through a digital financing product for farmers and businesses across Pakistan.

The solution comes under its program called ‘Jiye Khushhaal Karobar’. The digital financing service will aid farmers, retailers, and businesses with access to credit to sustainably grow their revenue.

The initiative has become possible through the close integration of Jiye Technologies with licensed financing entities to help uplift the Pakistani agricultural sector with added liquidity. Small farmers, retailers, along with the other stakeholders would be able to initially get access to financing for up to 50,000 PKR (approximately USD 280).

Additionally, they will have the ability to increase their credit limit once they successfully repay previous loans. The BNPL program has been started with expansion plans with input integrations to the farmers and agricultural sector to be introduced in the near future.

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: B2B payments, BNPL, supply chain finance, trade finance
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: Pakistan
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like