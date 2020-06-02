Sections
News

iSignthis increases stake in NSX through Probanx

Tuesday 2 June 2020 14:12 CET | News

iSignthis has announced that the its subsidiary Probanx has taken up the option to participate in the NSX Limited capital raise.

The placement amount applied for by the company was for USD 1.5 million at the placement price of USD 0.091/share for 16.483.517 shares. The Company currently maintains its 59.0% interest in the ClearPay joint venture with the NSX.

iSignthis' strategy since 2016 has been to deliver an identity, payments, and transactional banking platform to brokers, security dealers, and participants, that hold appropriate licensing. iSignthis' relationship with NSX offers the opportunity to increase its Digital Ledger Technology (DLT) and integrate it with a Delivery versus Payment (DvP) platform, including clearing, settlement, and trading systems for an end to end solution.

It is intended that the DLT based DvP solution to be developed by the iSignthis' subsidiary Probanx under its USD 4.5 million contract with ClearPay and the NSXA, will also be able to interoperate with the existing NASDAQ trading engine. 


Keywords: iSignthis, NSX, Placement, Probanx, Clearpay, payments, banking, Digital Ledger Technology, DLT, Delivery versus Payment, DvP, NASDAQ
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: United States
