Instant Factoring attracts new external financing of EUR 6.3 mln

Tuesday 14 December 2021 13:55 CET | News

Instant Factoring, the Romanian fintech that provides microfinance to small companies, has concluded a new round of external financing of 6.3 million euros.

This funding raises the total volume of available capital to EUR 12 million, both for Romania and the entity from Serbia, recently opened. The purpose of the financing is to ensure the necessary capital for the company's development in both markets for next year.

Since its launch in 2018, Instant Factoring has benefited from several financing rounds. The current one, of 6.3 million euros, represents capital investment and loans from existing shareholders,45% of the total amount, and an additional loan from US financial creditors of 55% of the total, the latter intended to increase the financing capital of invoices. 

Instant Factoring offers flexible digital financing solutions for small businesses that need working capital for monthly turnovers or one-off developments, turning invoices in the payment term from 7 to 90 days into liquidity. The financing decision processes within 2 hours. Within a maximum of 24 hours, the client receives the money in the account. The entire process is fully-online, in a transparent and digitised manner.



Keywords: financing , SMEs, e-invoicing, SME lending
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: Romania
