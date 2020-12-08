|
Funding Options, IFA to offer advice on SME financial solutions

Tuesday 8 December 2020 12:55 CET | News

UK-based Funding Options has teamed up with the Institute of Financial Accountants to offer information and data-driven insights to advise on SMEs financial solutions.

The Institute of Financial Accountants (IFA) is a professional accountancy membership body representing more than 37.000 members and students around the world.

Funding Options provides a service that offers access to funding for independent businesses. Its knowledge of the business finance landscape will be shared with IFA members through monthly content and webinars. IFA members will be informed on lender appetite, trends and challenges facing SME business owners.

Funding Options has also launched their platform designed specifically for accountants enabling them to create an account and refer clients. Accountants will be able to track the status of clients’ applications in real-time through a dedicated dashboard.


