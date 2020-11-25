|
News

Ebury and TrustBills ink partnership

Wednesday 25 November 2020 14:23 CET | News

Ebury, the global transaction platform, has signed a new partnership with TrustBills, a German fintech that helps companies finance their international trade. 

The two players in international trade have agreed to supplement each other’s portfolios, integrate their payment systems, and support their respective sales activities. 

The new partnership aims to make international trade easier for corporates as well as increasing access to cross border receivables finance to more market participants.

By integrating their payments systems, TrustBills and Ebury will be able to provide a better alternative to the EBICS approval process which can be slow. This will enable clients in Germany, Switzerland and Luxembourg to benefit from both companies` technology when it comes to payments and working capital. 

 


Keywords: Ebury, TrustBills, partnership, payments, finance, corporates, working capital
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: Germany
