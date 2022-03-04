|
E2open acquires multi-carrier ecommerce shipping software platform Logistyx

Friday 4 March 2022 14:31 CET | News

US-based supply chain management platform E2open has acquired Logistyx Technologies, a provider of parcel and ecommerce shipping and fulfillment technology.

With the combination, E2open enhances its global footprint for multi-carrier ecommerce shipment management, offering companies a shipping capabilities needed to scale and respond to growing market needs.

E2open acquired Logistyx Technologies for a total purchase price of USD 185 million, including USD 90 million paid in cash at closing and the remaining balance to be paid in two additional installments at 90 days and 180 days post-closing. E2open has the option to finance the remaining payments through cash or a combination of cash and E2open stock issued to sellers, at the company’s discretion.

Logistyx’s global parcel system augments E2open’s direct-to-consumer ecommerce offerings, creating an expansion trajectory for multi-carrier parcel management, according to the press release. The combination adds a carrier library of over 550 global carrier integrations including UPS, FedEx, DHL and USPS, to E2open’s network. The solution manages the carrier certification process to keep clients in compliance, while making it easier to compare and review spot rate options.

