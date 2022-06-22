Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Corpay partners PracBiz to help with foreign exchange exposure

Wednesday 22 June 2022 14:36 CET | News

US-based business payments company Corpay has announced its partnership with PracBiz and its B2B digital supply chain platform, PBX.

The partnership will help PracBiz to use Corpay’s solutions to mitigate foreign exchange exposure. The company will be able to manage their global payments from a single point of access.

This follows Corpay’s recent partnership with ASA Automotive Systems, which provides on-premise and cloud-based shop management systems and services for more than 3,000 independent tire dealers, retreaders, and automotive service and repair shops across North America.

Corpay says it helps companies of all sizes better track, manage, and pay their expenses. It provides customers with a suite of online payment solutions, including Bill Payment, AP Automation, Cross-Border Payments, Currency Risk Management, and Commercial Card Programs.  

PracBiz is a B2B fintech company that uses its B2B digital transaction management platform PBX to offer its more than 4,000 active subscribers trade financing, business analytics, AI tools, and digital payment solutions to improve their productivity and cashflow. 




More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, B2B payments, supply chain finance, trade finance
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Corpay, PracBiz
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Corpay

|

PracBiz

|
Discover all the Company news on Corpay and other articles related to Corpay in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like