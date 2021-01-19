Cobalt and Baton Systems partner to streamline post-trade FX processing

Under the agreement Baton’s payments infrastructure will be combined with Cobalt’s middle office platform to provide an end-to-end FX settlement solution.
Foreign exchange market infrastructure is widely recognised as being in need of modernisation. Over the past few years, Baton and Cobalt have been at the forefront of promoting the shift to automated solutions to mitigate risk and improve efficiency, boasting some of the largest financial institutions as their clients and backers.
Cobalt has developed a middle-office platform capable of creating a single standardised version of each transaction which enables clients to connect and automate their FX processing functions. Including confirmations, trade netting, and the management of credit relationships.
Baton’s payments infrastructure integrates with financial institutions’ current collateral and cash systems, while leaving their existing business processes, systems, and ledgers in place. It then provides a customisable software workflow engine to coordinate among multiple systems and institutions, achieving improved settlement by moving real assets in real accounts, along with instant reconciliation and reporting for all parties.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions