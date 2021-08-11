|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Azupay integrates with Xero to launch real-time payment solution for SMBs

Wednesday 11 August 2021 14:55 CET | News

Australia-based payments company Azupay has launched PayID, a real-time payment option on Australia’s New Payments Platform (NPP) to integrate with Xero.

Small businesses using Xero can now display a PayID on their invoices and receive payment in seconds. Azupay uses the NPP to enable businesses to accept payments in real-time, without the need for their customers to enter card details, BSB and account numbers or a separate password every time a payment is made PayID, powered by Azupay is the first example of the NPP being used as part of a large-scale accounting solution and will transform how businesses get paid.

An invoice can be generated in the Xero mobile app and shared with the customer, who simply makes their payment using the invoice-specific PayID displayed. A matching QR Code is also provided, which the customer can scan to make their payment instantly via their mobile device. This will help businesses get paid faster and even before they finish the job.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: real-time payments, partnership, e-invoicing, instant payments
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: Australia
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like