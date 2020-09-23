|
Australian e-invoicing startup Link4 signs deal with the Federal Treasury

Wednesday 23 September 2020 14:53 CET | News

Australia-based e-invoicing startup Link4 has signed a deal with an Australian Treasury to accelerate invoice payments. 

 

Link4, an e-invoice delivery service provider will be responsible for connecting Treasury with the PEPPOL network (Pan-European Public Procurement Online). The deal will allow the department to receive invoices instantly from anybody sending them through the network.

According to IDM, cited by itmunch.com, in Australia, about 1 billion invoices are sent and received between businesses annually and only 10-15% of those bills are e-bills or e-invoices, the rest being printed on paper. The Council of Small Business Australia believes that e-invoicing is 60-80% more efficient in comparison to paper-based invoices. 

Link4’s cloud-based platform has been designed and developed for a range of different vendors like MYOB, Reckon One, Saasu, Xero, QuickBooks and Sage One. The five-year-old startup has now commenced servicing SMEs across Australia, New Zealand, the UK and Singapore. It has also worked with BOC Australia BGW Group and several state government departments.




