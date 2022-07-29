Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Worldpay extends partnership with Chargebacks911

Friday 29 July 2022 14:03 CET | News

Worldpay from FIS has extended its partnership with dispute technology provider, Chargebacks911, by launching a range of Disputes Deflector products.

These products will provide merchants with a broader range of solutions to help reduce chargebacks, lower costs, and combat fraud.

Chargebacks continue to be a big issue for merchants, with a recent survey finding 65% of merchants had reported an increase in chargeback fraud in 20221. FIS is proactively trying to ease the chargeback burden on merchants by launching a range of Disputes Deflector products.

Disputes Deflector is a set of five chargeback and dispute avoidance products accessible through one single integration. Worldpay’s architecture connects merchants to service providers, and through an open platform, they will be able to leverage consolidated post-transaction fraud management tools that are integration-friendly and supported by multiple APIs.

Chargebacks911 is a provider of chargeback management and safeguards over 2.4 billion online transactions every year, representing clients in 87 different countries.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, chargebacks, merchant, product launch, survey
Categories: Fraud & Financial Crime
Companies: Chargebacks911, FIS, Worldpay
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Fraud & Financial Crime

::: more

Chargebacks911

|

FIS

|

Worldpay

|
Discover all the Company news on Chargebacks911 and other articles related to Chargebacks911 in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like