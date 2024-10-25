Subscribe
News

Worldline partners with Visa to transform fraud management solutions

Friday 25 October 2024 16:34 CET | News

Worldline, a global provider of payment services, has announced a collaboration with Visa Acceptance Solutions to introduce an optimised fraud management solution.

This partnership will utilise the extensive transactional data and expertise of both companies to improve Worldline’s payment services with the Cybersource Decision Manager solution, which aims to provide robust fraud detection across various industries.

Worldline and Visa join forces to improve fraud management solutions

The travel sector, including airlines, hotels, and online travel agencies, will particularly benefit from this solution, given the deep expertise and heritage both companies share in this area. Additionally, the solution can be adapted for a variety of other industries, such as retail, digital commerce, and gaming.

Fighting evolving fraud: AI insights for merchants in digital commerce

Fraud remains a significant threat in the payments and digital commerce landscape, with evolving tactics posing ongoing challenges for merchants. Currently, the primary issue faced by merchants in fraud management is a lack of internal resources, followed by limitations in existing fraud tool capabilities. As fraud strategies become more sophisticated, the integration of data-driven insights and AI technology is crucial for maintaining security and boosting customer conversion rates. By incorporating insights from Decision Manager, Worldline aims to provide businesses with a competitive edge, facilitating a simple and secure customer experience to drive revenue growth.

Through an API integration with Worldline, businesses will access an advanced AI-powered fraud management solution capable of automatically distinguishing between legitimate and fraudulent customer behaviour, thereby increasing transaction acceptance rates. This initiative is supported by the combined data from Worldline and Visa. Worldline’s fraud prevention team will leverage the Decision Manager’s insights from billions of transactions, further enriching the company’s protective measures and ensuring a smooth payment experience for customers.

The addition of Decision Manager is expected to reduce the time and resources businesses spend on fraud prevention, allowing them to concentrate on growth and customer satisfaction.


Source: Link


Keywords: partnership, fraud management, data, fraud detection, retail
Categories: Fraud & Financial Crime
Companies: Visa, Worldline
Countries: World
Visa

Worldline

