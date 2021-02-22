WL Payments announces the addition of their Flex 3DS solution

According to the press release, this solution is an acquirer-independent flexible 3DS innovation and is especially relevant in the post-PSD2 environment. Flex 3DS reduces the merchants’ 3DS costs, increases their success rate, and simultaneously ensures PSD2 compliance. Moreover, this solution provides an improved checkout experience to the customers.
Furthermore, the company reported that some of its clients have already reaped the benefits of integrating this solution, as within the first month of implementing flex 3DS, clients have witnessed an increase in conversions from 2% to 5%, alongside a significant reduction in cost.
WL Payments white-label global payments platform provides secure fintech solutions for ISOs, PSPs, acquirers, banks, and online merchants. The company offers a modern and modular platform, built to clients specifications with the possibility to integrate 30+ acquirers, 40+ payment methods, supporting 25+ languages, and 80+ currencies.
