Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Veriff unveils Know Your Customer (KYC) Education Centre

Thursday 13 April 2023 14:25 CET | News

Estonia-based identity verification provider Veriff has launched its new Know Your Customer Education Centre, offering a library of KYC articles and guidelines.

 

The new educational hub introduced by Veriff acts as an essential resource for businesses looking to remain compliant with quickly evolving Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter-Terrorist Financing (CTF) regulations.

Veriff introduces a Know Your Customer Education Centre

Adapting to a changing regulatory environment

Increasingly stringent KYC and AML regulations are sweeping the globe, forcing many organisations – from law and accounting firms, to banks and other credit and financial institutions – to navigate various changing requirements in order to be considered compliant. For example, in Europe, the European Banking Authority (EBA) recently published new guidelines on remote customer onboarding impacting all credit and financial institutions that fall under the scope of the Anti-Money Laundering Directive (AMLD).

In Veriff’s KYC Education Center, businesses can digest actionable guides and expert research covering all aspects of KYC requirements and standards. Key features include:

  • A user-friendly design that is easy to navigate and convenient for businesses of all sizes;

  • Access to the latest up-to-date information on AML and CTF regulations necessary for businesses to ensure compliance;

  • A comprehensive library of KYC articles, including resources on identity verification, proof of address, and other relevant information.

Veriff’s officials said that they’re seeing KYC regulations evolve at a rapid pace, and at the same time, regulators cracking down even more on penalties. As a result, it is important for organisations to stay on top of their local KYC and AML regulations. This requires businesses to fully understand the particulars of their respective programmes as they change. They’re thrilled to roll out their new KYC Education Center tool that organisations can leverage for this very reason, and help them avoid being hit with large fines and reputational damage.

For more information about Veriff, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Veriff, KYC, compliance, regulation, AML, CFT
Categories: Fraud & Financial Crime
Companies: Veriff
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Fraud & Financial Crime

::: more

Veriff

|
Discover all the Company news on Veriff and other articles related to Veriff in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like