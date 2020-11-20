|
Trustly partners with Napier to automate transaction monitoring

Friday 20 November 2020 14:28 CET | News

Trustly, the global provider of Online Banking Payments, has appointed intelligent compliance technology provider Napier to automate transaction monitoring.

Trustly, which provides Online Banking Payments for e-commerce, financial services, gaming, media, telecom and travel, operates across a global payments network. Through Trustly, customers are able to bypass card transactions and pay merchants directly from their bank account. The company has grown considerably over the past twelve months, including expansion into Australia and Canada.

After a selection process, Napier was appointed to provide cloud-based transaction monitoring and anti-money laundering (AML) solutions. 

Napier will provide Trustly with transaction monitoring capabilities that are underpinned by machine learning. This will enable the company to build and define rules, simulate test scenarios, and manage cases and workflows through a single self-auditing platform. 



Keywords: Trustly, partnership, Napier, transaction monitoring, payments, machine learning
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
