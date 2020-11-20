Trustly partners with Napier to automate transaction monitoring

Trustly, which provides Online Banking Payments for e-commerce, financial services, gaming, media, telecom and travel, operates across a global payments network. Through Trustly, customers are able to bypass card transactions and pay merchants directly from their bank account. The company has grown considerably over the past twelve months, including expansion into Australia and Canada.
After a selection process, Napier was appointed to provide cloud-based transaction monitoring and anti-money laundering (AML) solutions.
Napier will provide Trustly with transaction monitoring capabilities that are underpinned by machine learning. This will enable the company to build and define rules, simulate test scenarios, and manage cases and workflows through a single self-auditing platform.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions