Trulioo upgrades its proprietary models for improved verification rates

The company identified that fraud techniques such as ID alteration and deepfakes account for 16% of all cyberattacks. In response to this challenge, Trulioo built AI and machine learning models to fend off sophisticated fraud attempts while ensuring accuracy and minimising friction for its users.
The company is committed to continuing to refine these solutions while remaining compliant with the regulation requirements and laws of the industry. Trulioo built its proprietary machine learning models to respond faster to emerging threats and its customers’ evolving needs.
The latest updates to Trulioo’s proprietary AI and machine learning models in the last six months include a 20% increase in verification rates, helping businesses onboard legitimate customers. The models also present a 60% reduction in job processing times, allowing for faster identity verification, and a 20% increase in auto-approval rates. This helps to minimise manual reviews and reduce friction for users while decreasing costs for organisations.
Trulioo’s AI and machine learning features capture multiple images per second to increase fraud detection in real-time and ensure accuracy in document verification and biometrics automatically. Alongside autocapture, they also utilise face matching by leveraging deep learning models and convolutional neural networks to extract and analyse unique facial features, calculating a similarity score for precise identity verification.
Other features included are intelligent document and liveness authentication and fraud detection. The AI models detect and analyse documents and selfies for signs of forgery, deepfakes, and digital manipulation, recognising anomalies in security features such as holograms, watermarks, and microprinting. They also apply machine learning to verify ID documents across the globe by detecting security features, extracting key information and ensuring the authenticity and liveness of the document.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2025 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions