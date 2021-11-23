|
News

Trulioo receives approval from German authorities to verify users' age

Tuesday 23 November 2021 15:00 CET | News

Identity verification company Trulioo has announced it received authorisation from the German Commission for the Protections of Minors in the Media to verify the ages of end users looking to access age-restricted online content.

Canadian-based Trulioo’s identity verification solution complies with the legal and technical requirements of the German commission and will be soon implemented in the country to restrict children from accessing age-sensitive media content. 

Trulioo GlobalGateway offers secure access to reliable data sources to cross-check a person’s age in real time. The identity data provided by a website’s visitor will be then checked against independent databases to verify the authenticity of the information.

The Canadian company was founded in 2011 and received funding from Goldman Sachs, American Express, Citi Ventures, Blumberg Capital, and Santander, among others. It provides unique solutions for identity verification ID document verification, business verification, and AML watchlist.

