News

Tinkoff partners with mobile operators to launch Tinkoff Call Defender

Tuesday 8 December 2020 15:12 CET | News

Tinkoff has launched Tinkoff Call Defender, a platform designed to prevent fraud and social engineering in the telecom sector developed as part of the Tinkoff Security system. 

The platform was developed in partnership with major mobile operators, including Megafon, MTS, Tele2, and Tinkoff Mobile. Tinkoff piloted the anti-fraud platform in telecom and prepared it for a full-scale rollout. Tinkoff Call Defender uses, among other things, one of the Russian market’s newest solutions developed by Megafon, MTS, and Tele2 to protect ecosystem customers from the most common fraud method – social engineering, including caller ID spoofing, according to the official press release. 

The anti-fraud platform, which has been in pilot testing since February 2020, combines a number of mobile operators’ services with Tinkoff’s own anti-fraud technologies. At the initial stage, Tinkoff Call Defender can identify the type of fraudulent calls, including spoofing calls, in eight out of ten cases. The new service will be automatically available to Tinkoff ecosystem customers connected to the participating mobile operators. 


Keywords: Tinkoff, mobile operator, Tinkoff Call Defender, caller ID, fraud, bank, Russia, anti-fraud, Megafon, MTS, Tele2, Tinkoff Mobile, spoofing, social engineering
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Russian Federation
