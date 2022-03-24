ThetaRay transaction monitoring is available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace

ThetaRay’s packaged anti-money laundering (AML) solution enables payment fintechs and banks to launch payment transaction monitoring to secure global payments against money laundering activity hidden within transactions, while satisfying regulators and opening new revenue streams.
The company’s solution uses proprietary ‘artificial intelligence intuition’ methodology to analyse d risk indicators associated with financial crimes. This AI approach paints a clear picture for compliance teams and enables them to detect abnormal activity within large sets of data and calculate and pinpoint transactions indicating suspicious activities. As a result, SONAR can deliver 95% investigation-worthy alerts, according to the press release.
The solution also deploys full-stack detection, including an option for rules to monitor for both known and unknown typologies. Company officials said that this fully scalable cloud-based SaaS solution accelerates time-to-value, reduces the cost of acquisition, and enable companies to increase revenues.
The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions