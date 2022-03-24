|
ThetaRay transaction monitoring is available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Thursday 24 March 2022 14:24 CET | News

Israel-based ThetaRay has announced the availability of its SaaS AML solution, SONAR, in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

ThetaRay’s packaged anti-money laundering (AML) solution enables payment fintechs and banks to launch payment transaction monitoring to secure global payments against money laundering activity hidden within transactions, while satisfying regulators and opening new revenue streams.

The company’s solution uses proprietary ‘artificial intelligence intuition’ methodology to analyse d risk indicators associated with financial crimes. This AI approach paints a clear picture for compliance teams and enables them to detect abnormal activity within large sets of data and calculate and pinpoint transactions indicating suspicious activities. As a result, SONAR can deliver 95% investigation-worthy alerts, according to the press release.

The solution also deploys full-stack detection, including an option for rules to monitor for both known and unknown typologies. Company officials said that this fully scalable cloud-based SaaS solution accelerates time-to-value, reduces the cost of acquisition, and enable companies to increase revenues.

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.


