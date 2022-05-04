ThetaRay provides transaction monitoring to Qolo

Qolo is a first-party provider of core payment functionality and a cloud-based issuing processor. Company officials explained that ThetaRay’s solution reduces false positive alerts while identifying early signs of true money laundering activity, removing pain points found in the industry and establishing trust.
ThetaRay’s SONAR is a SaaS offering that analyses multiple payment data sources to detect anomalies indicating money laundering activity across complex paths. It deploys proprietary ‘artificial intelligence intuition’ machine-learning methodology with unbiased AI to analyse risk indicators associated with financial crimes for both domestic and cross-border payments. As a result, SONAR delivers 95% investigation-worthy alerts and detects both known and unknown threats hidden within data.
Representatives from ThetaRay stated that they look forward to working with Qolo to drive innovation in the fintech market and build a network of trust in today’s growing global financial ecosystem. ThetaRay's advanced AI will enable Qolo to detect criminal behaviour and increase client profitability. Their SaaS solution complements the partner’s full-service, cloud-native payments infrastructure.
