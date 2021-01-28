|
The ID2020 Alliance welcomes Nuggets as the newest member

Thursday 28 January 2021

The ID2020 Alliance has announced the welcome U.K.-based Nuggets as the newest member of its vibrant community. 

The Alliance is made up of public and private sector organisations who share a common commitment to good ID for all. It welcomes organisations from the public and private sectors that share its commitment to user-managed privacy-protecting, and portable digital ID. The Nuggets proposition proclaims that ‘privacy is a fundamental human right’ and signals an immediate alignment with the ID2020 Manifesto – the statement of principles that guide the Alliance’s work.

Nuggets offers a robust decentralised self-sovereign ID and payments platform, that enables consumers to retain control of their personal information and businesses to protect their customer’s data. Their solution leverages biometrics for verification, SCA, and cryptographic proof of identity to facilitate customer onboarding (KYC & KYB), single sign-on with biometrics, omnichannel payments, age verification, contactless delivery, and verified two-way communication transactions through a scalable, decentralised digital ID.



