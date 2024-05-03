Swisscard choses TapiX for Mastercard AN4569 compliance

For compliance with AN 4569 standards, essential data such as the merchant's name, logo, business address, and contact details such as the telephone number and website information are required.
TapiX's robust capabilities offer a comprehensive framework to not only meet but also exceed AN 4569 requirements. In addition to the mandated data, TapiX provides further information including GPS location and purchase category (such as grocery, footwear, restaurant, etc.), enhancing the depth and utility of the provided data.
Working hand in hand, Swisscard and TapiX successfully implemented the enriched payment data solution ensuring that cardholders had access to detailed transaction information directly within their banking apps and online interfaces. The integration was smooth, and TapiX's commitment to data quality meant Swisscard could provide users with accurate and up-to-date information.
Officials from Swisscard said that in a quick 3-month integration, TapiX's data met and surpassed AN4569 standards, enhancing the overall payment experience for their users. They value the cooperation with TapiX as it grants them instant access to accurate global merchant data.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions