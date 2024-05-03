Subscribe
News

Swisscard choses TapiX for Mastercard AN4569 compliance

Friday 3 May 2024 13:45 CET | News

Swisscard has partnered with fintech TapiX to comply with Mastercard AN4569 while augmenting the user experience.

 

As an important player in the financial sector, Swisscard recognised the importance of adhering to the stringent requirements of Mastercard AN4569 and chose TapiX as their solution partner. This strategic decision ensured compliance but also transformed the way their customers engage with transaction data.

Swisscard has partnered with fintech TapiX to comply with Mastercard AN4569 while augmenting the user experience.

Data required by AN 4569

For compliance with AN 4569 standards, essential data such as the merchant's name, logo, business address, and contact details such as the telephone number and website information are required.

TapiX's robust capabilities offer a comprehensive framework to not only meet but also exceed AN 4569 requirements. In addition to the mandated data, TapiX provides further information including GPS location and purchase category (such as grocery, footwear, restaurant, etc.), enhancing the depth and utility of the provided data.

Implementation

Working hand in hand, Swisscard and TapiX successfully implemented the enriched payment data solution ensuring that cardholders had access to detailed transaction information directly within their banking apps and online interfaces. The integration was smooth, and TapiX's commitment to data quality meant Swisscard could provide users with accurate and up-to-date information.

Officials from Swisscard said that in a quick 3-month integration, TapiX's data met and surpassed AN4569 standards, enhancing the overall payment experience for their users. They value the cooperation with TapiX as it grants them instant access to accurate global merchant data.


More: Link


