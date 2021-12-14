Sumsub rolls out self-start service and anti-fraud platform for SMBs

Small businesses will be provided with remote identification and identity verification by conducting KYC/ AML compliance checks, without having to engage with a support service. Customers can choose from three plans, each with 50 free background checks, including a new Liveness solution – a refined liveness technology for ID verification and onboarding.
To subscribe to a new plan, customers need to create an account on Sumsub’s official website and choose one of three available packages. Its platform is globally applicable and offers solutions for fully automated identity verification and agent-assisted verification. The no-code platform can be configured manually and doesn’t require software maintenance.
The initiative was launched in response to the 40% surge in fraud targeted at small and medium businesses that was registered during the pandemic, according to the company press release.
Sumsub helps companies onboard online clients and comply with AML/KYC regulations with AI-driven identity verification tools. Sumsub’s business model is based on adjusting verification & identification services to global compliance requirements. The startup’s methodology follows FATF recommendations—the international standard for AML/CTF rules.
