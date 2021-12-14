|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Sumsub rolls out self-start service and anti-fraud platform for SMBs

Tuesday 14 December 2021 10:02 CET | News

UK-based AML and online fraud prevention startup Sumsub has launched a Self-Start Service and offers new identity verification plans for small businesses. 

 

Small businesses will be provided with remote identification and identity verification by conducting KYC/ AML compliance checks, without having to engage with a support service. Customers can choose from three plans, each with 50 free background checks, including a new Liveness solution – a refined liveness technology for ID verification and onboarding. 

To subscribe to a new plan, customers need to create an account on Sumsub’s official website and choose one of three available packages. Its platform is globally applicable and offers solutions for fully automated identity verification and agent-assisted verification. The no-code platform can be configured manually and doesn’t require software maintenance.

The initiative was launched in response to the 40% surge in fraud targeted at small and medium businesses that was registered during the pandemic, according to the company press release. 

Sumsub helps companies onboard online clients and comply with AML/KYC regulations with AI-driven identity verification tools. Sumsub’s business model is based on adjusting verification & identification services to global compliance requirements. The startup’s methodology follows FATF recommendations—the international standard for AML/CTF rules.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, digital identity, FATF, KYC, AML
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like