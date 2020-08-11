Sections
News

Solus Connect, One-Tech launch security software to stop cybercriminals

Tuesday 11 August 2020 11:36 CET | News

Solus Connect and One-Tech have announced the launch of security technologies that eliminate payment vulnerabilities and combat online fraud.

According to the press release, Solus Connect delivers high-level security software that eliminates the need for dongles, passwords, PINS and security tokens. Therefore, its cybersecurity technology will enable payment transaction and fraud company, One-Tech, to offer services that facilitate payment-related activities in the digital landscape.

The partnership with Solus Connect and One-Tech provides solutions that strengthen online security across multiple industries. Moreover, Solus Connect’s enhanced adaptive risk platform offers a versatile suite of multi-factor authentication capability options and integrates artificial intelligence (AI), biometric solutions, and behavioural tools.

Furthermore, the platform is also multi-industrial as KYC is essential for access into secure facilities such as buildings and is essential when establishing provenance – especially in high value transactions requiring authenticity. Additionally, The Solus and One Tech alliance allows us to license the platform to sectors including banking, high-risk industries, pharmaceutical, antiquities, and building/hotel management.

More: Link


Keywords: Solus Connect, One-Tech, launch, security technologies, payment vulnerabilities, online fraud, PINS, security tokens, cybersecurity, payment transaction, multi-factor authentication, AI, biometric, KYC
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
