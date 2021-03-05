|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Socure and Baker Tilly partner to offer Intelligent KYC solution

Friday 5 March 2021 13:21 CET | News

Socure and Baker Tilly have completed an audit of Socure’s Intelligent KYC solution. 

The report verifies that Socure’s Intelligent KYC product meets the CIP requirements and model risk management expectations demanded by financial institutions. It establishes that Socure’s Intelligent KYC product satisfies regulatory compliance, and creates additional assurance, for clients held to the USA PATRIOT Act’s requirements.

Baker Tilly’s audit of Intelligent KYC evaluated how the solution works, verified its accuracy, and assessed it against the model risk management supervisory framework.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: KYC, risk management, financial institutions, partnership
Categories:
Countries: World





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like