Signicat integrates SPID for digital IDV in Europe

Following this announcement, Signicat becomes the first international aggregator to offer SPID , enabling companies and public administrations across Europe to interact with SPID users in a simplified manner for customer onboarding and authentication purposes. As more than 35 million Italians are currently leveraging SPID, its adoption rate in the country is rapidly growing.
Based on the information detailed in the press release, the integration of SPID, which is eIDAS compliant, into Signicat’s electronic identity portfolio marks an important step forward, as it enables Europe-based corporates across all verticals to provide SPID in their Italian onboarding journeys.
Italian citizens who reside in other European countries are enabled to utilise SPID for services of the likes of opening bank accounts, renting cars, or signing mortgages, provided that the service providers accept it. The development seeks to bridge the gap between citizens and businesses across Europe effectively, fostering increased levels of interaction and engagement alike.
Signicat has a commitment to electronic identification that extends past its support for SPID, with the company currently facilitating more than 30 electronic IDs in its Digital Identity Platform, looking to help simplify electronic interactions between businesses, public administrations, and their customers.
The announcement highlights that this comprehensive approach is in alignment with the European Commission's European Digital Wallet project, which has the goal of bringing the continent closer to a unified digital identity ecosystem. Additionally, Signicat’s active participation in the EU Digital Identity Wallet Large Scale Pilots (LSP) further showcases the company’s dedication to driving innovation and progress in the field.
As the digital landscape continues its evolution, Signicat looks to be at the forefront of revolutionising electronic identification across Europe. Through the integration of SPID into its portfolio, the company is enabling simplified digital identity verification, propelling both businesses and public administrations towards a future of improved efficiency and user experience.
When commenting on the announcement, Asger Hattel, CEO of Signicat expressed excitement in regard to the company being among the first ones outside of Italy to provide digital identity verification through SPID. Per the spokesperson’s statement, as a European enterprise activating within the digital identity services industry, Signicat is on the constant lookout for being a step ahead and providing the most up-to-date technological advancements through the best and most seamless user experience and the highest level of compliance required.
