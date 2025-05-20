Securely Group launches USD 6 million Series A funding

Australia-based fintech focusing on digital identity verification and secure payments, Securely Group, has recently announced the launch of its USD 6 million Series A capital raise.
Award-winning tech company, Securely Group, has developed a series of patents and innovative solutions, including its proprietary technology, Social Media Identity Payment Orchestration (SMIPO), which aims to tackle a global pandemic of online scams that is costing companies over USD 1 trillion annually. Securely’s tech is leveraging bank-grade identity verification and will seamlessly integrate it with all major social media platforms and payment systems. Thus, Securely aims to offer high levels of security for peer-to-peer marketplaces, digital platforms, and even online dating services.
The new solution will allow social media platform users to verify their identity and provide an extra layer of security when surfing online or interacting with other users. This also aims to eliminate fake profiles and reduce the risk of people falling victims to scammers and fraudsters.
According to the company’s founder, the Series A funding round will help Securely expand strategic partnerships globally, including in North America, India, Europe, and Africa. Moreover, the funding is also set to be used in supporting the company’s patented technologies, including the Personal Virtual Data Network (PVDN), specifically created for quantum-secure personal data containment.
Securely Group will continue focusing on territory licences for banks in the following two years and plans to become a PSP by 2030, leveraging its global patent for social media payment transactions.
The Australia-based fintech recently received the Best Startup Innovation Award from MPE Berlin 2025 and was also awarded with the Innovator of the Year distinction at the US Fintech Awards 2024.
The Paypers recently published a thorough and insightful editorial on Australia’s correlation between real-time payments and fraud from Securely Group’s CEO, Rob Neely.
