Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Schwarzwald Capital announces an investment in Vesta

Tuesday 8 April 2025 13:38 CET | News

Schwarzwald Capital has announced an investment in Vesta, a global provider of transaction guarantee solutions for online and card-not-present transactions.

Vesta is a global company that specialises in secure online transactions and offers protection against various threats in markets such as ecommerce, travel, financial services, and telecommunications, ensuring real-time transaction and revenue security.

Schwarzwald Capital is a fund that accelerates the growth of startups in the creator economy. It focuses on pre-seed and seed-stage investments across Europe, the US, and LATAM, supporting various initiatives in content creation and financial technology.

With this investment, Schwarzwald Capital reinforces its commitment to promoting a safer and more efficient digital economy. Vesta’s fraud prevention technology attracted global investors, including Goldfinch Partners, which acquired Vesta in 2020. To further their mission, Schwarzwald Capital and Vesta are forming a joint venture aimed at reducing risks from fraudulent transactions, thereby fostering greater trust and transparency in digital commerce.

As digital transactions continue to increase, this investment represents a step toward advancing secure, real-time digital payments. It ensures that both businesses and individuals can engage in transactions with confidence in an ever-changing online environment.

Officials from Vesta stated that by merging Vesta's knowledge in fraud prevention with Schwarzwald Capital's expertise in fintech, the company is confident that the collaboration will minimise transactional risks across a wide range of digital transactions. 

 

Schwarzwald Capital announces an investment in Vesta

 

Vesta’s other developments

In November 2023, Vesta announced a partnership with Stripe to increase fraud prevention and risk protection for merchants. The Vesta Payment Guarantee used Stripe Radar risk scores to improve transaction approval rates and chargebacks. This solution was particularly beneficial for merchants facing high fraud risks. Available on the Stripe App Marketplace in H1 2024, Vesta also integrated Stripe Connect, enabling secure payment processing between third-party buyers and sellers while effectively mitigating fraud and risk.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: fraud management, fraud detection, online fraud, Card-not-present fraud, Account fraud
Categories: Fraud & Financial Crime
Companies: Schwarzwald Capital, Vesta
Countries: Cyprus
This article is part of category

Fraud & Financial Crime

::: more

Schwarzwald Capital

|

Vesta

|
Discover all the Company news on Schwarzwald Capital and other articles related to Schwarzwald Capital in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like