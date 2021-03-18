|
RSA to receive investment from Clearlake Capital Group

Thursday 18 March 2021 15:12 CET | News

RSA has announced a new equity investment from Clearlake Capital Group.

RSA is a provider of cybersecurity software and governance risk and compliance management software solutions to enterprises. With this investment, Clearlake will become an equal partner with Symphony Technology Group, which initially acquired the business in 2020 alongside Ontario Teachers from Dell Technologies. Ontario Teachers' will remain a significant minority shareholder. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The company includes the key business segments of:

  • Archer, a provider of governance, risk and compliance (GRC) software;

  • SecurID, an identity and access management platform;

  • NetWitness, a SIEM and extended threat detection and response (XDR) platform;

  • Fraud and Risk Intelligence, an omnichannel fraud prevention software suite;

  • RSA Conference, a gathering of cybersecurity and risk management vendors, practitioners and top level executives.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021 subject to regulatory approvals.


Keywords: cybersecurity, compliance, identity verification, investment, fraud prevention
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: United States
