Reppublika integrates iDenfy's KYC software to improve user experience

Tuesday 8 April 2025 15:04 CET | News

iDenfy, a US-based verification platform, has partnered with Reppublika, a European software company, to provide SaaS solutions to the market research industry.


Following the announcement, the partnership aims to optimise security and improve the KYC process, helping businesses prevent fraud attempts.

Reppublika partners with iDenfy to improve user experience

Security solutions are essential in an industry facing issues regarding fraudulent data. The use of bots and fake responders significantly distorts study data and undermines the principles of validity and reliability related to surveys. Moreover, businesses in various industries understand that strong individual verification is necessary to protect themselves. A recent study by Juniper Research on online fraud highlighted that global costs are expected to exceed USD 107 billion by 2029, and identity fraud is an important contributor, causing significant costs and affecting both operators and customers. The study also underlines the importance of implementing technology to recognise emerging fraud patterns and respond in real time. Therefore, a system incorporating biometric identification or liveness detection offers better protection against fraud for businesses and customers. 

With iDenfy’s multi-layered approach, businesses can verify all customers conducting online surveys. Meanwhile, the service detects fraudulent users who attempt to use fake personal details or other misleading information by bypassing verification checks.

More information on the iDenfy x Reppublika collaboration

The initiative aims to provide solutions to the market research industry to combat fraud, ensure data quality, and increase trust. Therefore, survey and research service providers can improve conversions, optimising all components of the KYC flow by using technology like iDenfy’s 3D active liveness detection. 

By becoming Reppublika’s verification partner, iDenfy is set to provide advanced anti-fraud compliance to improve how the company deters users. Additionally, tools such as iDenfy’s identity verification services, AI-powered regtech automation solutions, 3D active liveness detection, and Reppublika’s panel management and surveying instruments allow the company to validate responders’ identities with increased accuracy. This can help reduce the costs of fraud attempts and provide better customer protection. 

