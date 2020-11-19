Regxsa launches could-based platform for financial institutions to fight financial crime

Regxsa has launched Alexis, a cloud-based platform that aims to fight money laundering, terrorism financing, and financial crimes.
Regxsa supports FIs to make AML/CTF outcomes predictable, meet local and global regulatory requirements, and reduce risk exposures for both themselves and society. It is built on the philosophy that not the technology but the easy-to-use functionalities that defines how investigators will let technology work for them.
The solution has an expandable infrastructure for a large volume of data. FIs can choose where they want to store their data. They can host in the cloud of choice locally. Ultimately, Alexis will help in creating a virtual investigator community where best practices are shared across connected FIs. Additionally, with the Alexis platform, no FI data is shared.
Regxsa, formerly known as AMLabc, initially started as an AML portal in 2012. The company aims at achieving regulatory expectations and doing the right thing for society, through advisory services, training, placement, and cloud-based AML investigations. The company launched the SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) investigation platform Alexis in 2020. Regxsa is in the Netherlands and operates worldwide.
