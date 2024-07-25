Subscribe
Regula enables Maza to verify new immigrants securing US services

Thursday 25 July 2024 11:58 CET | News

Regula, a worldwide developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions, has enhanced the onboarding process for Maza.

Maza is a fintech company dedicated to providing new immigrants in the US with rapid access to essential financial services. Newcomers in the region receive support in obtaining an Individual Tax Identification Number (ITIN) for filing taxes, accessing the US financial system, and more while awaiting their Social Security Number (SSN). The core of Maza's services lies in the Know Your Customer (KYC) process, which was developed in order to verify the identities of multiple clients monthly.

Initially, Maza used specialized technology from a digital identity verification (IDV) solutions provider. However, the company encountered challenges including excessive false positives and negatives, limited control over the IDV process, and constraints on customer experience.

Facing these issues, Maza sought a more reliable and controlled IDV solution. Following thorough market research, Maza chose to partner with Regula to introduce a comprehensive IDV solution from a single vendor, encompassing document and biometric verification. The Regula Document Reader SDK and Regula Face SDK fulfilled Maza’s needs in terms of both technology and price, while also allowing it to build a robust identity verification system.

 

More information about the identity verification process

Throughout this partnership, the overall identity verification process for Maza’s customers is expected to become more simple and effective, since individuals will only need to scan their ID and take a selfie. The Regula Document Reader SDK automatically recognizes the document type, reads and authenticates its data, and cross-references all details to identify any discrepancies or modifications that might suggest fraud. By using Regula’s exclusive and extensive identity document template database, the solution can authenticate a wide range of IDs from 250 countries and territories across the globe.

Regula Face SDK matches a person's selfie with their document portraits, verifying identity and performing a liveness check. This quick process will grant access to Maza's services for new clients in a matter of seconds, aiming to improve their experience.


