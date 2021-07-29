|
Qoobiss launches fully automated KYC solution

Thursday 29 July 2021 14:39 CET | News

Romania-based digital identity verification startup Qoobiss has launched a fully automated Know-Your-Customer (KYC) solution, according to the official press release.

The solution seeks to empower companies to verify their customers’ identity digitally, while maintaining complete data privacy. The Qoobiss KYC solution is reportedly designed to be scalable, easy to implement, and online-based, helping companies save time and costs. Built to maximise the customer onboarding process by using the latest AI-powered biometric technologies, the Qoobiss solution also uses AML/KYC compliance software, which ensures fast and accurate customer identity verification and reduces fraud, while maintaining complete data privacy, the press release states. 

With Qoobiss, Europe-based companies can validate their customer's identification data using photographs of their valid ID, when a new online account is created. The software scans the document, extracts customer’s data, runs an instant identity verification, and validates the ID. Fintech companies are also empowered by Qoobiss to automatically check PEP and AML databases to validate customer compliance. The API allows companies to use the advanced electronic signature technology to validate any .pdf-converted approvals and agreement between partners and its clients, the press release concludes.


Keywords: product launch, KYC, AML, compliance, digital identity
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Romania
