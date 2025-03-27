Subscribe
Precise Biometrics' BioLive anti-spoof solution approved by UIDAI

Thursday 27 March 2025 15:37 CET | News

Precise Biometrics has incorporated its BioLive anti-spoofing and liveness detection technology into a biometric scanner that has received approval from the UIDAI.

Precise Biometrics is a provider of biometrics and cybersecurity, offering fingerprint, face, and palm recognition solutions, along with visitor management (YOUNiQ Visit) and access management (YOUNiQ Access). Its biometric technology is used in mobile devices, laptops, security tokens, automotive applications, and access control. The company operates through two divisions: Digital Identity and Biometric Technologies. Precise has offices in Sweden, US, South Korea, Taiwan, and China.

The biometric scanner, which features BioLive - Precise’s anti-spoofing solution designed to prevent fraud and manipulation of biometric data - has met the new detection and anti-spoofing guidelines established by UIDAI. These updated testing procedures address the increasing threat of spoofing attacks and require solutions that can effectively detect and counteract various forms of biometric spoofing, ensuring that only authentic biometric data is accepted.

 

Other developments from Precise

In March 2025, Precise Biometrics announced that its increasing its presence by bolstering its sales organisation to include Norway, thereby expanding the market reach for its visitor management system. The demand for this visitor management solution was rapidly increasing, both in Sweden and internationally. Additionally, current clients were broadening their use of the system to encompass more offices, including those in Norway.

To support this expansion, Precise introduced dedicated sales development resources in Norway. The objective was to accelerate demand generation and to establish a robust local partner network.

YOUNiQ Visit by EastCoast was utilised by more than 800 organisations throughout the Nordics, such as Alfa Laval, Assa Abloy, Capgemini, Helsingborgs stad, Nordnet, Sodexo, Telia, and others. Expanding into Norway represented a strategic initiative to capitalise on the system's success and strengthen its presence in the region.


