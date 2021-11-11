PlayPad integrates Blockpass for KYC processes

Hong Kong-based
Blockpass has announced its most recent integration with IDO platform PlayPad, for augmented KYC.
This effort will see Blockpass providing its solution for KYC, with a dedicated KYC remediation team, multiple reviews per identity, manual checks on selected profiles and spot reviews.
PlayPad is a fully decentralised launchpad protocol in the metaverse which specifically targets Games and NFT centered projects with a 'Tiers' system that aims to create a fairer IDO process. Supporting VR, Gaming, and Play2Earn projects in the metaverse, PlayPad offers multi-chain support, working with the Binance Smart Chain and Avalanche ecosystem, in addition to the Ethereum, Polygon, and Phantom networks.
Blockpass is a digital identity verification provider which provides a one-click compliance gateway to financial services and other regulated industries. Through Blockpass, users can create, store, and manage a data-secure digital identity that can be used for an ecosystem of services, token purchases, and access to regulated industries.
For businesses and merchants, Blockpass is a KYC and AML SaaS that requires no integration and no setup cost. Companies can set up a service in minutes, test the service for free and start verifying and on-boarding users.
