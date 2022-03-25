Ping Identity, TD SYNNEX to roll out identity security solutions in NA

TD SYNNEX will become a global distribution resource in the Ping Identity Global Partner Network, providing identity and access management (IAM) solutions that help enterprises prevent security breaches, increase productivity and provide seamless digital experiences for their workforces and customers.
Ping Identity representatives said that expanding their global channel strategy is a key initiative for the company. TD SYNNEX will augment their distribution network as a partner who will facilitate customers and channel partners maximise the value of their IT investments. The partnership will deliver identity security solutions to the market in a way that allows partners to leverage their existing relationships with TD SYNNEX.
The collaboration strengthens Ping Identity’s channel strategy with TD SYNNEX’s expansive global distribution capabilities. TD SYNNEX, in turn, is able to expand its solutions portfolio with identity management security products that are designed for next-generation, high-growth business areas.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions