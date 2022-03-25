|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Ping Identity, TD SYNNEX to roll out identity security solutions in NA

Friday 25 March 2022 13:58 CET | News

US-based Ping Identity has partnered with solution distributor TD SYNNEX to bring identity security solutions to clients in the US and Canada.

TD SYNNEX will become a global distribution resource in the Ping Identity Global Partner Network, providing identity and access management (IAM) solutions that help enterprises prevent security breaches, increase productivity and provide seamless digital experiences for their workforces and customers.

Ping Identity representatives said that expanding their global channel strategy is a key initiative for the company. TD SYNNEX will augment their distribution network as a partner who will facilitate customers and channel partners maximise the value of their IT investments. The partnership will deliver identity security solutions to the market in a way that allows partners to leverage their existing relationships with TD SYNNEX.

The collaboration strengthens Ping Identity’s channel strategy with TD SYNNEX’s expansive global distribution capabilities. TD SYNNEX, in turn, is able to expand its solutions portfolio with identity management security products that are designed for next-generation, high-growth business areas.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: digital identity, partnership, fraud prevention, expansion, growth markets
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like