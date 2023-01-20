One Group partners with fintech company Know Your Customer

This collaboration aims to streamline onboarding operations for the business customer globally, using the Modular Compliance solutions provided by Know Your Customer.
According to the press release, the deal with Know Your Customer has provided the company with the possibility to allow it to provide a safe and simple onboarding process for the corporate employees and customers while consolidating the case of managing systems.
This offered ONE the opportunity to develop an onboarding tool as well, which is controlled and commended by financial crime auditors. Therefore, the feature shows a customer’s entire structure as a corporate or employee, along with its risk profile, AML search result, and corresponding records. The company can streamline its compliance processes and developments, including automating key management information and security services.
Specialised in digital onboarding solutions and services for financial institutions and regulated organisations around the world, Know Your Customer is a RegTech company based in the UK. The company offers a compliance plan based on modules, that combines multiple products in a digital workspace with registry data, smart automation, and efficient integration processes.
Customers can personalise their modules, as they can select and implement only the functionalities and products they need, all available in Rest API.
The Could-based solution offers businesses and companies the tools they need to digitise and automate their activities and services across multiple locations, such as offices, business functions, or markets. The information and data of the clients are safely stored and gathered, simply and effectively.
Know Your Customer also provides their merchants with a system that ensures the information provided by their documents and files is always accurate and correct. The system was designed to offer automated reviews and digital live monitoring, which also include back-book services and automated KYC refreshes, making the process of integrating customer data simpler and safer.
UK-based OTC digital asset trading desk ONE offers its clients end-to-end financial services solutions, mainly for crypto assets, offshore sectors, and even gambling and sports bets. After the customers go through the ONE onboarding process, they can have access to numerous services, such as transactions via SEPA Instant, SEPA, CHAPS, Faster Payments, and SWIFT.
Furthermore, businesses can benefit from real IBANs with the name issued by the client, using multiple currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, with others coming soon), via the onboarding membership. The customer can receive funds and send funds via multiple payment rails, allowing them to send money around the work safely and simply.
