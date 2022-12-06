Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

OCR Labs Global partners fyio to improve document verification

Wednesday 7 December 2022 16:15 CET | News

UK-based OCR Labs has partnered fyio to improve document verification and ID scanning while minimising risk for both sender and recipient.

The partnership between these two companies comes in the context of increasingly tight Anti Money Laundering (AML) regulations, which demand that key documents such as passports should be verified and shared securely with professional and financial services providers. However, these documents sometimes end up being shared via unsecured email channels. 

fyio and OCR Labs Global are creating a platform that mitigates risk for both sharer and recipient when verifying sensitive documents. Moreover, according to the official press release, this partnership lays the groundwork for a secure document-sharing service named fyio Pro, which will be launched in early 2023. Once launched, the system will allow users to store documents and get them verified directly via OCR Labs Global technology. Afterwards, the verified document can be shared with the party who needs to review it within the fyio ecosystem. 

The Royal Marines Charity (RMA) has been using fyio’s secure document-sharing system. RMA representatives highlighted the simple and secure nature of the fyio concept, which allows documents to be shared safely from one side of the world to the other. 

Regarding the partnership with OCR Labs, fyio officials revealed plans to expand internationally and a goal to provide the fyio community with access to a simple and globally recognised document verification function. The fyio app incorporates a digital filing cabinet, a highly secure document share function, and a fyio personal assistant. Officials from fyio cited by fintech.global emphasised how the company aims to transform the way users manage important documents and memories while acting as a problem solver in the life and document management space. 

 

UK-based OCR Labs has partnered fyio to improve document verification and ID scanning while minimising risk for both sender and recipient.

 

OCR Labs joined the Open Identity Exchange

In November 2022, OCR Labs has joined the Open Identity Exchange to ensure safe and simple access to digital IDs across the globe. By joining the OIX community, OCR Labs Global hopes to gain a better understanding of the key issues impacting the UK and US markets while supporting positive changes by pushing the way IDs are verified to the next level. 

OCR Labs’ officials stated that with the mass online migration in recent years, the adoption of digital ID has become crucial to ensuring security, privacy, and convenience for everyone involved. 

Commenting on the development, OIX officials reported that their company is technology agnostic and its members come from a variety of competing business sectors. The focus is on ensuring digital ID works for everyone involved, from vendors, governments, and trust frameworks creators to acceptors of digital IDs and end consumers.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, identity verification, identity fraud, digital identity
Categories: Fraud & Financial Crime
Companies: fyio, OCR Labs
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Fraud & Financial Crime

::: more

fyio

|

OCR Labs

|
Discover all the Company news on fyio and other articles related to fyio in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like