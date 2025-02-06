Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Numeral launches fully managed Verification of Payee solution

Thursday 6 February 2025 12:29 CET | News

Numeral has announced the launch of a fully managed Verification of Payee solution in order to ensure secure compliance for financial institutions.

Following this announcement, the Verification of Payee solution is expected to empower financial institutions to comply with the European Union’s VOP regulation by the October 9, 2025 deadline. Numeral also launched its guide to the service in order to improve the manner in which FIs navigate VOP regulation. 

In addition, Numeral will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

Numeral announces fully managed Verification of Payee solution

More information on the Verification of Payee solution’s launch

As part of Europe's efforts to combat authorised push payment (APP) fraud and strengthen payment security amid the overall growing adoption of instant payments, the Verification of Payee (VOP) service was developed in order to mandate that payment service providers (PSPs) offer customers verification of payee details before initiating credit transfers.

In addition, Numeral’s VOP service will provide financial institutions with an easier plan for compliance, with a fully managed approach that handles all regulatory and technical requirements for sending and responding to VOP requests. At the same time, this process will happen without adding complexity to existing operations. As an EPC-compliant Routing and Verification Mechanism (RVM), Numeral is currently actively engaged in the EPC’s regular exchanges with RVMs and plans to participate in the scheme’s pilot phases.

Numeral’s VOP solution is designed with simplicity in mind, offering a clear and effective manner to meet compliance requirements. Additional to the process of enabling PSPs to meet all VOP compliance requirements, Numeral’s Verification of Payee tool provides a fully-managed approach (supporting the entire process from scheme adherence to go-live readiness), configurable marching algorithm (this will allow adjustments in order to achieve the right balance between risk management and user experience), and flexible integration options (the process will enable account data synchronisation via SFTP, API, manual upload, and real-time API connectivity). 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, fraud management, fraud detection, fraud prevention
Categories: Fraud & Financial Crime
Companies: Numeral
Countries: Europe
This article is part of category

Fraud & Financial Crime

::: more

Numeral

|
Discover all the Company news on Numeral and other articles related to Numeral in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like