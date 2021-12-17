|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

NICE Actimize partners with Sparking Logic

Friday 17 December 2021 10:19 CET | News

NICE Actimize has partnered with Sparkling Logic, a provider of decision management systems, to augment NICE Actimize’s cloud native X-Sight financial crime management platform.

Sparkling Logic’s decision management platform is designed to bring financial institutions rapid delivery of NICE Actimize’s domain expertise with self-service decision management capabilities.

Sparkling Logic’s platform automates decisions dealing with risk and compliance, reducing the time it takes to adjust to new insights gained from a range of data and market changes. The cloud-based decision management platform leverages data insights and authors business rules to define automated decisions using patented approaches.

When integrated with NICE Actimize’s platform, Sparkling Logic’s decision management technology will support financial institution customers by making more rapid decisions on financial crime strategies and providing the ability to view the overall impact across all NICE Actimize analytics. This capability allows X-Sight customers to make more informed decisions while maximising financial crime coverage and controlling costs.  


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: NICE Actimize, cloud, financial crime, partnership, financial institutions
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like