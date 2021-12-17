NICE Actimize partners with Sparking Logic

Sparkling Logic’s decision management platform is designed to bring financial institutions rapid delivery of NICE Actimize’s domain expertise with self-service decision management capabilities.
Sparkling Logic’s platform automates decisions dealing with risk and compliance, reducing the time it takes to adjust to new insights gained from a range of data and market changes. The cloud-based decision management platform leverages data insights and authors business rules to define automated decisions using patented approaches.
When integrated with NICE Actimize’s platform, Sparkling Logic’s decision management technology will support financial institution customers by making more rapid decisions on financial crime strategies and providing the ability to view the overall impact across all NICE Actimize analytics. This capability allows X-Sight customers to make more informed decisions while maximising financial crime coverage and controlling costs.
