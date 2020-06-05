Nets rolls out new passport reader for remote identification

Nets, a European payments industry provider, has launched a new way to identify customers securely from a distance.
The Nets Passport Reader service bridges the gap between physical ID documents and digital identification via a smartphone app. The service has no geographical limitations and is compatible with passports from over 130 countries.
The Passport Reader offers a way to authenticate a person remotely, even without an electronic ID. This will create new possibilities for banks, companies, and societies to provide secure access to sensitive data, according to the official press release. It can also initiate customer onboarding for Know Your Customer-related tasks more flexibly without the need for an eID or face-to-face contact.
