MYHSM transforms Global Accelerex's payment infrastructure and enhances its security

According to the press release, after experiencing compatibility issues when connecting to third parties using Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) via its Software Security Module (SSM), Global Accelerex migrated to MYHSM’s Shared Live Service, and achieved a secure switching infrastructure in just two months. Global Accelerex now benefits from MYHSM’s services, with access to three payShield 10K HSMs located in two physically separate world class data centres, ensuring service availability of 99.999%.
Furthermore, the move from software-based security to industry standard hardware-based security also enabled Global Accelerex to become PCI compliant. The security benefits associated with maintaining PCI compliance are vital to the long-term success of all organisations that deal with payment solutions.
The partnership comes at a time when fraud cases are growing in frequency, due to the effects of COVID-19 – Action Fraud reports more than GBP 4.6 million has been lost by victims to COVID-19 related cyber fraud alone. Therefore, by migrating to MYHSM PCI PIN compliant infrastructure, Global Accelerex can now achieve maximum security with the use of HSMs configured to the payment specific PCI HSM standard located in PCI DSS data centres.
