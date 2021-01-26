My Identity Pay reveals its biometrics solution for safer payments transactions

My Identity Pay is poised to eliminate problems, such as unavailability of tokens, OTP or hardware failure, with its biometrics solution. According to Tech Next, with My Identity Pay, individuals will be able to make payments easily with either the face or fingerprint whenever they visit stores or on an ecommerce site.
The startup has been on private testing since February 2020 and acquired over 120 testers to assess the new payment system using different devices and in multiple scenarios. It has embedded security features including anti-spoofing algorithms, liveliness checkers, and many more.
In addition, one of the platform’s flagship features, dubbed ‘digital identities’, will allow companies to digitally secure a seamless KYC service. My Identity Pay is connected to multiple public databases and allows brands to perform data verification, face verification, and biometrics matching to curb fraud and digital identity theft.
