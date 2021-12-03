|
Moody's acquires PassFort and expands KYC and compliance capabilities

Friday 3 December 2021 15:01 CET | News

Moody’s Corporation has acquired PassFort and entered into an agreement to acquire kompany – two European providers of onboarding and KYC solutions.

The acquisitions complement Moody’s technology, data, and analytical capabilities, and enhance its customer solutions for KYC, anti-money laundering, compliance, and counterparty risk. Moody’s was advised on both transactions by Paul Hastings LLP.

The integration of PassFort’s platform into Moody’s suite of KYC and compliance offerings will create a more complete workflow solution, allowing customers to incorporate Moody’s data, including credit, cyber, ESG, and climate analytics, directly into their proprietary processes.

kompany's API will enable Moody’s customers to complete shareholder analysis and entity verification in real time, as well as retrieve original company filings and documents to meet their regulatory demands.


Keywords: KYC, AML, compliance, acquisition, digital identity
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: United States
