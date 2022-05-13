|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Mastercard collaborates with Microsoft for ID technology

Tuesday 26 April 2022 14:58 CET | News

Global card issuer and online payments processor Mastercard has announced the launch of an improved identity solution, in collaboration with tech giant Microsoft.

The new technology is designed to improve the overall online shopping experience and tackle digital fraud, by delivering frictionless payments. 

Mastercard has directly addressed the needs for additional anti-fraud technologies to fight against various types of digital fraud, including first-party fraud, where a client makes a legitimate online purchase which is later disputed. By deploying its Digital Transaction Insights technology, Mastercard provides next-generation authentication and real-time decisioning intelligence capabilities.

Microsoft will be the first partner to share its client data and integrate Mastercard’s tech solution across several lines of business. Microsoft will integrate its proprietary Dynamics 365 Fraud Protection risk assessment tech that uses adaptive AI to assist in real-time fraud detection by identifying risky behaviours into Mastercard’s latest solution. Both companies are expected to speed the decision-making process for authorisations, chargebacks, and refunds and, ultimately, prevent various types of digital fraud through a frictionless, customer-friendly payment interface.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, fraud management, fraud detection, digital payments, online fraud, refund, refund fraud, first-party misuse, online payments
Categories: Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Companies: Mastercard, Microsoft
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce News

::: more

Mastercard

|

Microsoft

|
Discover all the Company news on Mastercard and other articles related to Mastercard in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like