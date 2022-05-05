LexisNexis Risk Solutions acquires BehavioSec

BehavioSec provides a predictive behavioural biometrics solution that uses behaviour analysis for continuous authentication to establish identity trust and help prevent fraud. Solutions from BehavioSec will become a part of the Business Services group within LexisNexis Risk Solutions and improve its device and digital identity-focused offerings, such as LexisNexis ThreatMetrix.
BehavioSec brings the ability to convert mobile signals from touchscreen and sensors into rules and mobile behavioural biometric-based authentication capabilities, complementing the browser-based solutions within ThreatMetrix. By integrating offerings from BehavioSec into ThreatMetrix, customers will also benefit from continuous authentication, machine learning capabilities, and additional behavioural data for the authentication processes.
The new fraud prevention tool will allow access to behavioural biometric solutions by larger organisations when combined with ThreatMetrix, while serving small to mid-sized organisations seeking stand-alone behavioural biometrics offering.
