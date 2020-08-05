Sections
News

Kompli-Global launches Kompli-Reveal to help clients expose bad actors within their customer base

Wednesday 5 August 2020 13:42 CET | News

Regtech AML specialist Kompli-Global has launched Kompli-Reveal to help clients reveal the real-time status, allow reconciliation of the data, and reduce risk of non-compliance.

Every major organisation in the United Kingdom has customers that are up to no good, potentially with criminal intentions. Fraudsters and money launderers are clever and, once through the onboarding process and into a company, are able to work and manipulate the system. Today, Kompli-Global is ensuring corporate entities do not fall victim to potential fraud and money laundering, as it unveils Kompli-Reveal, a screening solution harnessing augmented intelligence (AI) and human expertise, to provide the most up-to-date information on their client bases.

Kompli-Reveal will screen existing client bases for organisations to reveal their real-time status and allow reconciliation of the data. Kompli-Reveal facilitates the activities that regulated entities, such as banks, payment providers, accountants, estate agents, and law firms, must undertake as part of their compliance strategy, providing a solution that provides this critical information in a matter of minutes, according to the official press release.

